WATCH: Real Madrid collapse as Celta Vigo make it 2-2 in Copa del Rey clash

Real Madrid had been very comfortable just 10 minutes ago as they led 2-0 in the Copa del Rey last 16 tie against Celta Vigo, but now, it is 2-2 at the Santiago Bernabeu after two quick-fire strikes from the visitors.

Kylian Mbappe had opened the scoring for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, and this advantage was added to by Vinicius Junior just three minutes into the second half. However, things have unravelled for Real Madrid in recent minutes, with Jonathan Bamba getting a goal back, and now ex-Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso has equalised from the penalty spot.

💥¡A-FOU-TE-ZA! Con 10 minutos mágicos, el Celta de Vigo consigue empatar el partido tras el penalti de Asencio sobre Bamba que transforma Marcos Alonso#LaCopaRTVE #LaCopaMola 📺Sigue el final del partido y la posible prórroga en: https://t.co/vNjeKQ7ha5 pic.twitter.com/ulYcfK6dLC — Teledeporte (@teledeporte) January 16, 2025

THE MURDERER MARCOS ALONSO DRAWS LEVEL FROM THE SPOT IN STOPPAGE-TIME!!!pic.twitter.com/YWCnDQm8Ey — Football Report (@FootballReprt) January 16, 2025

It was Bamba at the heart of it again for Celta as he drew the foul from Raul Asencio, and that allowed Alonso to stroke the penalty into the bottom corner, sending Lunin the wrong way in the process.

It has been a terrible collapse from Real Madrid, and extra time is now almost certain – this was the last thing that was needed after last weekend’s Spanish Super Cup humiliation against Barcelona.