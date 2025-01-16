WATCH: Kylian Mbappe continues scoring form as Real Madrid lead Celta Vigo

Real Madrid are hoping to be the final team to qualify for the Copa del Rey quarter-finals, and they are on course to do so after taking the lead in their last 16 tie against Celta Vigo.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have dominated the opening stages, and if it had not been for Celta goalkeeper Ivan Villar, they would have been ahead earlier. Regardless, they are leading now, and it’s Kylian Mbappe that has struck the first blow.

💥¡Del posible penalti a favor del Celta al golazo de Mbappé en la siguiente jugada!#LaCopaRTVE #CopaDelRey 📺https://t.co/vNjeKQ7ha5 pic.twitter.com/AQVIVuXf7y — Teledeporte (@teledeporte) January 16, 2025

It is a wonderful solo goal from Mbappe, who has now scored six goals in his last nine appearances for Real Madrid. After a tough start to his career in the Spanish capital, he is certainly thriving now.

Real Madrid will be very pleased to have broken the deadlock before half time, as this will lift the pressure inside the Santiago Bernabeu. Ancelotti will be hoping that his side can add further goals to kill the game off as soon as possible.