Celta Real Madrid

WATCH: Kylian Mbappe continues scoring form as Real Madrid lead Celta Vigo

Photo by RFEF

Real Madrid are hoping to be the final team to qualify for the Copa del Rey quarter-finals, and they are on course to do so after taking the lead in their last 16 tie against Celta Vigo.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have dominated the opening stages, and if it had not been for Celta goalkeeper Ivan Villar, they would have been ahead earlier. Regardless, they are leading now, and it’s Kylian Mbappe that has struck the first blow.

It is a wonderful solo goal from Mbappe, who has now scored six goals in his last nine appearances for Real Madrid. After a tough start to his career in the Spanish capital, he is certainly thriving now.

Real Madrid will be very pleased to have broken the deadlock before half time, as this will lift the pressure inside the Santiago Bernabeu. Ancelotti will be hoping that his side can add further goals to kill the game off as soon as possible.

Posted by

Tags Celta Vigo Copa del Rey Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News