WATCH: Jonathan Bamba sets up nervy finish as Celta Vigo peg back Real Madrid

Real Madrid had looked well set to book their place in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals, but now progression is not guaranteed as Celta have scored to bring the tie back to 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It was Kylian Mbappe that opened the scoring for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, and Vinicius Junior doubled the advantage three minutes into the second half. Arda Guler had scored to make it 3-0, but his effort was ruled out by VAR – and to make matters worse for Real Madrid, Jonathan Bamba has struck to set up a grandstand finish in the Spanish capital.

GOAL | Real Madrid 2-1 Celta Vigo | Jonathan Bamba JONATHAN BAMBA PULLS ONE BACK FOR CELTA VIGO!

¡Hasta el último suspiro hay vida! Bamba recorta distancias para el Celta tras el fallo de Camavinga y el gol de Bamba que hace rugir a la afición celeste en el Bernabéu

Real Madrid had looked very comfortable for the entirety of the second half, but now there will be nerves creeping in after Bamba’s strike – especially after the humiliating defeat to Barcelona last weekend. Celta will be hoping that they can take advantage of any uncertainty to force extra time, although doing so will be tough.