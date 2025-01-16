WATCH: Endrick Felipe restores Real Madrid’s lead in extra time

Real Madrid desperately conceded a two-goal lead late in their Copa del Rey last 16 tie against Celta Vigo, and although that meant extra time was needed, they are now back in front at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Kylian Mbappe had opened the scoring for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, and this advantage was added to by Vinicius Junior just three minutes into the second half. However, things have unravelled for Real Madrid in recent minutes, with Jonathan Bamba getting a goal back, and ex-Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso equalised from the penalty spot to force the extra 30 minutes.

Fortunately for Real Madrid, they are now 3-2 ahead, and it’s Endrick Felipe with the goal – it’s a wonderful strike from the 18-year-old, who fires home from the edge of the box after being played in by Arda Guler.

ARDA GULER FINDS ENDRICK WHO BURIES IT FROM OUTSIDE THE BOX FOR REAL MADRID IN EXTRA TIME!!! WHAT A MOMENT FOR THE 18-YEAR-OLD! pic.twitter.com/oC33K0e65F — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 16, 2025

It’s a big goal for Endrick and Real Madrid, and they will hope that it is enough to book their place in the last eight of the Copa del Rey.