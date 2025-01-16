WATCH: Celta Vigo fume as penalty denied before Real Madrid opener

Real Madrid are leading Celta Vigo 1-0 at half time in their Copa del Rey last 16 tie, although the score would have been reversed instead, had referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero made a big call immediately prior to be the opening goal being scored by Kylian Mbappe.

In the same phase of play that Mbappe found the back of the net, Celta made big claims for a penalty after Williot Swedberg went down under the challenge of Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

💥¡Del posible penalti a favor del Celta al golazo de Mbappé en la siguiente jugada!#LaCopaRTVE #CopaDelRey 📺https://t.co/vNjeKQ7ha5 pic.twitter.com/AQVIVuXf7y — Teledeporte (@teledeporte) January 16, 2025

However, no foul was given, and that allowed Mbappe to score at the other end. VAR also agreed with Munuera Montero, as no penalty was awarded after a check, much to the frustration of Celta.

Gaña o Real Madrid no Santiago Bernabéu. 40' ⋄ 1-0 ⋄ #RealMadridCelta pic.twitter.com/3cfsYgsDqA — RC Celta (@RCCelta) January 16, 2025

The moment between Swedberg and Lunin was a big one, and it was a big call not to award a penalty to Celta. Should the match end in a Real Madrid victory, there could be plenty of discussions about the incident in the coming days.