The Royal Spanish Football Federation look as if hey have reached an agreement with national team manager Luis de la Fuente over a new contract, after many months of speculation that he was not happy with his current contract. La Roja have not extended de la Fuente since he arrived in the job, but he has surpassed all expectations.

Guiding Spain to Euro 2024, de la Fuente has been keen to remain at Las Rozas, but the RFEF have been unable to offer him a new deal until a President was elected. Now the incumbent Rafael Louzan has reached an agreement with de la Fuente over a contract that will eclipse €2m per annum including bonuses. It is some way from the €3-4m he was hoping for, but his contract will be extended until at least 2028 say Cadena SER, and possibly beyond.

It always seemed unlikely that de la Fuente would threaten to go elsewhere after his success with Spain at the age of 63, having spent more than a decade coaching at the Federation. However for the RFEF, it was no doubt important for Louzan to tie up a loose end. His new deal is thought to be over double what he was earning before.