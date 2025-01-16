The President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Rafael Louzan has stated that they may challenge Barcelona’s court injunction related to the registration of Dani Olmo and Pau Victor. The Barcelona pair were initially unregistered, and would have been unable to play for the rest of the season.

Barcelona will argue that the rules in this case should not apply to them, and have been granted an emergency injunction for the duration of the case by the Ministry of Sport, so that neither Olmo or Victor are unduly damaged by the case. If the CSD committee rule against Barcelona, then they could be left on the sidelines again for the final two months of the season.

Speaking to Cadena Cope, Louzan explained that the RFEF could challenge that injunction, while La Liga say they will challenge the ruling.

Víctor Font (leader of the Sí al Futur campaign): "The situation with President Laporta is worse than with Bartomeu, the debt is higher, the income is the same, and we spend more or less the same." Via @sport — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 16, 2025

“The legal services of the RFEF itself are evaluating it, obviously, a lot has already been said about this and we have already celebrated a Super Cup and now it’s time to talk about other things. There are three months ahead, the CSD will have to present some information and from there, we will continue talking.”

La Liga have stated that they will challenge the ruling, but on Tuesday Barcelona President Joan Laporta claimed he was unaware that the matter had been challenged in court. Laporta seemed confident that Barcelona had submitted all of the necessary documentation on time, but if the emergency injunction is removed, Olmo and Victor will be on the sidelines again.