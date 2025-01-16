Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi has become the apple of many eyes in recent years, from Barcelona to Bayern Munich, to Arsenal, to Liverpool, and now back to Arsenal again. It has been reported in recent days that the Gunners are in advanced talks with Zubimendi, but Arsenal should not count their chickens yet.

Zubimendi has a €60m release clause, which Arsenal are willing to pay, and while they may be in negotiations with Zubimendi’s agents, Noticias de Gipuzkoa assure that he will not make a decision on his future until the summer. It would not be the first time that a Premier League side has been confident of a deal only to see Zubimendi U-turn, as happened to Liverpool last summer.

It is now believed to be unlikely that Zubimendi would remain at La Real next season, with various clubs willing to activate that release clause beyond Arsenal. Manchester City remain in the race for Zubimendi, but the Basque outlet note that the biggest threat to Arsenal’s hopes are Real Madrid. If Los Blancos do hire Xabi Alonso in the summer, the temptation for Zubimendi to work under his idol may be too difficult to turn down.

Real Madrid have reportedly identified Zubimendi, alongside Rodri Hernandez, as their top target for the midfield position next summer, feeling that they have lacked control this season without Toni Kroos. If Los Balncos are to make a move, it seems likely, following the pattern of their business, they too will attempt to open talks in the early stages of this year.