Real Madrid General Director holds meeting with Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid swung from optimism to a fresh crisis in the space of about an hour on Sunday night, as Los Blancos succumbed in disappointing fashion to Barcelona in their 5-2 defeat. Much of the focus has been on manager Carlo Ancelotti and his decisions.

After giving a tense press conference in the lead up to Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey clash with Celta Vigo, Ancelotti reportedly met with General Director Jose Angel Sanchez, one of the key figures in the club hierarchy. ESPN explain that it was not an emergency meeting, and that this is routine behaviour for Ancelotti and Sanchez.

During the meeting, they did analyse what was going wrong with the team this season, and indeed, transfers. Ancelotti refused to discuss any potential business in his press duties, but he and his staff have not given up hope that Real Madrid will make one or two signings in January in order cover for injuries to Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal.

As has been noted on many an occasion, the Real Madrid leadership are generally reluctant to do deals in January, feeling there is little value in the winter market. That has been the case since Los Blancos were burned by previous deals such as Reinier Jesus. Ancelotti will no doubt argue that he is operating in extreme circumstances, and that should be taken into account.