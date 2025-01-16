Real Madrid finalise second centre-back signing

Real Madrid may not be making any first team additions, but signings are being made in the youth categories by the club’s sporting department. A deal for Lamine Fati was finalised earlier in the month, and they have now added another promising youngster to the ranks of La Fabrica.

As per Relevo, Real Madrid are set to sign Joel Pleguezuelos from Espanyol. The 18-year-old is described as a dominating central defender, and he is seen as a possible long-term partner for Fati, who arrived from Leganes.

Pleguezuelos will initially join up with Alvaro Arbeloa’s U19 side upon his arrival at Real Madrid, although there could be chances for him to move up to Castilla in the next 12 months.

Centre-back is a position that Real Madrid are short of in the first team, so if he does impress in the youth categories, there could be chances for Pleguezuelos to impress Carlo Ancelotti.