Real Madrid appeared to be on the back foot in the race for Alphonso Davies‘ signature, but the Canadian left-back’s long-running transfer saga has taken another twist. After talks in Germany between Bayern Munich and his agent have run on for the past week in Bavaria, it appears the door has been opened for Los Blancos.

According to Marca, Real Madrid are much closer to getting the green light from Davies than thought last week. Despite ongoing negotiations with Bayern, a deal is yet to be reached, something that increases the optimism in the Spanish capital. Having agreed terms with Real Madrid nearly a year ago, what gives Los Blancos increased optimism is that Davies’ agent Nedal Huoseh has given the order for lawyers to draw up the contracts, putting into writing what they had agreed on.

Naturally, Davies still has to sign said contract, but Real Madrid are taking it as a positive sign. They will not alter their offer, but Bayern have pushed themselves to get close to Davies’ demands, and their latest offer puts the left-back only behind Harry Kane in their salary scale. Real Madrid are confident that his desire to play for Real Madrid will end up tipping the scale in their favour.

Of their current options, Fran Garcia does not appear to be trusted in the bigger games, while Ferland Mendy has experienced a dramatic drop in form from last season, complete with fresh injury issues. Davies, alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold, is their primary target to make a shift in their backline next summer.