Predicted Teams Real Madrid-Celta Vigo: Carlo Ancelotti to go all-out for Copa del Rey clash

Real Madrid and Celta Vigo are both aiming to progress to the quarter-finals of the 2024-25 Copa del Rey, as the two teams prepare to face off at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday evening.

Real Madrid will be aiming to bounce back from last weekend’s Spanish Super Cup humiliation against Barcelona, and Carlo Ancelotti is not planning to rest many players for the match against Celta Vigo. As per Diario AS, there will be starts for the likes of Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe.

Likewise, Celta will also be at full strength, with Marcos Alonso overcoming an ankle injury to start at the Bernabeu. Williot Swedberg and Pablo Duran will return to the line-up after both being benched against Rayo Vallecano last Friday.

Real Madrid are undoubtedly favourites to join Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and co in the next round of the Copa del Rey, although Celta will not make it easy for them, and they can capitalise on any uncertainty after the result in Saudi Arabia last weekend.