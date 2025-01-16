Hansi Flick expresses satisfaction with Barcelona tactical change

Barcelona kept up their exceptional start to 2025 on Wednesday with a 5-1 demolition of Real Betis, and they did so without Robert Lewandowski, who was rested for the match. Instead, Dani Olmo started as a false nine, and it was a position that he thrived in as he provided two assists on the night.

Hansi Flick was very satisfied with the tactical switch, as he told the media post-match (via Sport).

“Dani knows how to play perfectly as a ‘9’, as he has done in the Spanish national team. I have spoken to him. Lewandowski was not an option for today. The plan has gone well. You have also been able to see that we have been in control in midfield, it was very nice to see.”

As per MD, it is a plan that Flick intends to utilise going forward when Lewandowski needs to be rested or is unavailable. Given its success against Betis, it is clear that it can be relied upon for the remainder of the season.

It is clear that 36-year-old Lewandowski cannot be relied upon for every match in a season, so it is very good for Barcelona to have a Plan B, and clearly, it is one that has the potential to be very successful.