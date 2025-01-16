Former Real Madrid player found with a tonne of illegal seafood

It has been a busy week in the headlines for former Real Madrid left-backs, after Roberto Carlos came out to deny that that he had been sleeping at their Valdebebas training ground. Now ex-player Fabio Coentrao has hit the headlines.

According to Jornal do Noticias (via Relevo), Fabio Coentrao has been pulled up by maritime trade officials in Porto, after he was discovered with over a tonne of illegal seafood. Seven months ago Coentrao set up a fishing business, but is yet to gain the relevant licences to sell the seafood.

Coentrao had 1.020 tonnes of langoustines in sea water in a store at the port, 760kg of which he did not have proper documentation for. The former Jose Mourinho signing has been forced to release the 760kg back into the sea, while inspectors are looking at the remaining 260kg, which will either be destroyed or donated to a charitable organisation.

The ex-Portugal international retired in 2021 at the age of 33, following a spell at Rio Ave in Portugal. Coentrao spent seven years at Real Madrid in total, although much of the latter half was spent out on loan. During his time he did win two La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues.