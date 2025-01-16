Copa del Rey round-up: Holders Athletic Club knocked out, Real Sociedad secure progression

The last 16 of the Copa del Rey concluded on Thursday with three more matches: holders Athletic Club hosted Osasuna, Real Sociedad took on Rayo Vallecano, while Real Madrid faced Celta Vigo in the late kick-off.

Athletic Club 2-3 Osasuna

It was a spectacular match at San Mames, where holders Athletic Club were dumped out of the competition by Osasuna. The visitors raced into a two-goal lead after strikes from Aimar Oroz and Ante Budimir, although they were pegged back by Nico Williams and Oscar de Marcos. However, Budimir struck again in the second half to secure a fantastic victory for Los Rojillos.

Real Sociedad 3-1 Rayo Vallecano

Real Sociedad are in the hat for the quarter-final draw after a sold victory over Rayo Vallecano at the Reale Arena. The hosts went 2-0 up after strikes from Mikel Oyarzabal and Jon Olasagasti, and although Oscar Trejo pulled a goal back for Rayo from the penalty spot, the result was sealed by substitute Sergio Gomez in the second period.