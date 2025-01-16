Celtic to compete with Ajax for €10m La Liga winger

Celtic winger Luis Palma is set to join Rayo Vallecano in the coming days, and as it turns out, his replacement could also be from La Liga, as the reigning SPFL Premiership champions eye a move for one of the breakout players in the top division of Spanish football.

As per reports from Scotland (via ED), Celtic are considering to make a move for Raul Moro, who looks destined to leave Real Valladolid this month. Ajax are heavy favourites to sign the 22-year-old, although a deal has stalled in recent weeks as talks between the two clubs have not been fruitful.

Celtic can look to take advantage of this situation, and Moro would be a spectacular signing for the Champions League side. Valladolid will only consider a sale if an offer of €10m is stumped up, so they are aware of the price that is needed for an agreement to be reached.