Calls made for Spotify Camp Nou to host 2030 World Cup instead of Santiago Bernabeu

As of now, it has yet to be determined which stadium will host the 2030 World Cup final, although it’ll almost certainly be between two iconic arenas: Barcelona’s Spotify Camp Nou, and Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu.

The latter is considered to be the favourite to be selected by FIFA, although the Spotify Camp Nou, which should be fully fit by 2026, is making its case. According to David Escude, who is the Councillor for Sports of the Barcelona City Council, Barcelona’s stadium is the most suitable (via Relevo).

“We have all the options to host the final. It was not us who said it, but it was the candidacy assessment committee itself that assigned us, at a technical level, as the best of the candidacies. We have the best city and the best stadium.

“Real Madrid, as of today, is very tight in terms of the seats available to host a final according to the dossier that had been provided to us of the candidacies to host a final. The city of Barcelona, beyond the stadium, which is the newest and with the most seats, has an attraction that makes the candidacy very powerful.”

It would be a major boost for the city of Barcelona, and the club itself, if the Spotify Camp Nou was selected, although it is too early to say whether their bid will be successful.