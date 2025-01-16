Barcelona star’s wife asks for divorce amid accusations of “controlling behaviour”

It’s safe to say that Vitor Roque has had a tough first 12 months in Spain. He struggled to make an impact at Barcelona in the second half of last season, and that led to him being shipped out on loan to Real Betis, where things have been slightly better. However, personal troubles are now coming to the fore.

Prior to moving to Spain last January, Roque married his then-girlfriend Dayana Lins, who moved with him from Brazil upon his signing for Barcelona. However, Sport have now reported that the pair are set to be divorced, with Lins stating that the 19-year-old has showed signs of controlling behaviour over the last year.

“There were situations such as not knowing if you can eat what is in the fridge, in your own home. I could not go out to buy food for the dogs and I had to ask others to buy it.”

Lins stated that Roque’s attitude changed upon arriving at Barcelona, and the cause was due to his professional struggles.