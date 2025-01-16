Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is set to spend the next five months on loan in Europe, but his destination is not yet clear. Serie A seems to be receding into the background as an option though.

Rashford’s brother was due to meet with Manchester United on Wednesday, with the Red Devils keen to resolve his future as soon as possible, a meeting that AC Milan were waiting on to see if they might be able to sign Rashford. However with that meeting gone, GdS (via Sport) say that the Rossoneri have more or less given up hope of signing him, believing his preference to be Barcelona.

The possible rivals for the Copa del Rey quarterfinals. @sport – Valencia

– Leganés

– Getafe

– Atlético Madrid

– Athletic Club / Osasuna

– Real Madrid / Celta Vigo

– Real Sociedad / Rayo Vallecano. — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 16, 2025

The Blaugrana have made Rashford their priority in the transfer market, and have spoken with his agents about the amount of his wages they could cover, which will require either Rashford or United to compromise on. However Barcelona first need an exit in order to create sufficient space in their salary limit to do the deal, but Milan believe that Rashford will wait for the Catalan giants until the end of the window.

Despite that, Rashford will be listening to other offers, with the likes of AS Monaco and Juventus also linked to him. Borussia Dortmund are the side that have made a convincing economic offer for Rashford though, and Barcelona will not want to keep Rashford waiting too long.

Barcelona appear to have convinced Ronald Araujo to stay at the club for the coming seasons, which has raised question marks over the futures of Andreas Christensen and Eric Garcia. The latter has been linked to Girona, while Ansu Fati is seen as another candidate to leave the club if he decides to seek an exit.