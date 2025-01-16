Barcelona defender to make long-awaited comeback this weekend

It has been five months since Andreas Christensen last made an appearance for Barcelona, but that long stretch could come to an end this weekend, as the Danish defender prepares to make his long-awaited return from injury.

Christensen was forced to undergo surgery on his Achilles after the season opener against Valencia, and he has been out of action since. However, his recovery is now in its final stages, and according to MD, he will receive the medical green light in the next couple of days, meaning that he can be included in the matchday squad to face Getafe this weekend.

Christensen’s return does come at a good time for Barcelona, who will be without Inigo Martinez for the next month after his injury against Real Madrid last weekend. The 28-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Catalan giants in recent months, although for now, he is set to be an important player for Flick.