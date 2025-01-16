Barcelona have officially announced the sale of the licence for 475 VIP seats for the next 30 years, a product that will become available once the renovated Camp Nou is re-opened. The operation is believed to be worth in the region of €100-110m.

President Joan Laporta had explained the deal on Tuesday, and on Thursday it was confirmed by the club that the two investors would have access to the use of the seats for 30 years, and the ability to sell their use themselves. As occurred during Laporta’s press conference, the names of the investors remain uncertain, and neither did the club specify what the value was, although they did note that the documentation of the deal arrived before the 31st of December, in their view permitting the registration of Dani Olmo and Pau Victor. They say it will also help pay off debt for the renovation work at Camp Nou.

Hansi Flick believes that Frenkie de Jong's potential is enormous, and if he recovers his motivation and rhythm, he will surely be able to fight for a place in the starting XI. @tjuanmarti — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 16, 2025

Previously, Institutional Vice-President Elena Fort had confirmed that she did not know the names of the entities that had made the purchases either. In their announcement, Barcelona refer to them as only ‘investors from the Middle East. This lack of transparency has been heavily criticised by rivals of Laporta, while La Liga have explained that they do not feel the documentation was on time to register Olmo and Victor.