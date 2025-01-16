Atletico Madrid convinced to go for €60m transfer target

Atletico Madrid spent big last summer, and while that won’t be the case in 2025, they are eyeing up a big-money move for one of La Liga’s standout players over the last 18 months: Alex Baena.

Baena has been on Atleti’s radar for some time, and during that period, he has developed into one of the best playmakers in Spanish football. Villarreal have enjoyed the fruits of his labour, although their resolve is certain to be tested this summer.

As per Javi Gomara, Atleti will make their move for Baena during the 2025 summer transfer window, as they are convinced that it would be the right time for them to add the 23-year-old to Diego Simeone’s squad.

🚨🇪🇸 JUST IN: Atlético Madrid is convinced that this summer is the time to go for Álex Baena.

While Baena would be a phenomenal signing for Atletico Madrid, it will not be easy for a deal to be done. There have been multiple links with Premier League clubs over the last 12 months, and because of this, it would be no surprise if Villarreal held out for his €60m release clause.