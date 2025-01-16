Aston Villa move could define future of Manchester United forward

Despite their trouble registering Dani Olmo and Pau Victor, with the sale of their VIP seats confirmed and Barcelona back within their salary limit, they could potentially be active in the January transfer market. Their ability to act could be defined by Unai Emery and Aston Villa.

Villa have been heavily linked with Celta Vigo right-back Oscar Mingueza, on whom Barcelona have a 50% sell-on fee. The Galician side are demanding all of his €20m release clause as a a result. With Barcelona in need of further funds to do a deal for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, the €10m they would theoreticlly receive from Mingueza’s deal, if it went through, would be sufficient to secure the loan of the England striker, report Sport.

Hansi Flick: "It was very important to see how the team returned from that great victory against Real Madrid. We travel, we don't train on Monday, and after a single training it's very good to see a performance like this." Via @mundodeportivo — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 16, 2025

Rashford is reportedly prioritising a move to Barcelona, and the Catalans have made him their top target. Nevertheless, Villa have been linked with a number of defenders too, and may not decide to go for Mingueza ultimately. Barcelona are thought to be looking for a way to make the necessary savings for the Rashford deal, with Andreas Christensen, Eric Garcia and Ansu Fati other names that could be on the move in the Catalan capital.