Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has admitted that his side did not commit to the plan they had against Barcelona in the Spanish Supercup final, suffering a chastening defeat. Los Blancos face Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey on Thursday night, but the Galician side were barely mentioned in the aftermath of the Clasico.

Ancelotti was heavily criticised in the hours following their 5-2 defeat, but noted that it was just one game, and his side was still in all of their other competitions, and in good position to win them. One of the things he did highlight about the Clasico was that his side lacked ‘team commitment.’

“The lack of commitment is collective, it is not an individual commitment. The evaluation of the match has been a poor defensive plan in all areas of the pitch. Nothing more to add.”

On several occasions he was asked to diagnose the issues that led to their second heavy defeat to Barcelona of the season.

“I have to clarify one thing, this is a press conference and not a debate. We have already had that with our players and the coaching staff. Doing it here does not seem like the most appropriate thing to me.”

Previously this season Ancelotti has noted that he felt some of the criticism of him has been unfair. He was asked if the most hurtful of the takes on his side is that they are not well prepared for games by him.

“It doesn’t bother me at all because the team is well worked. It doesn’t bother me because it’s not the truth.”

With his earlier comments, it was suggested that he could be questioning his side’s willingness and desire.

“The word commitment is used many times because it is a very important aspect of the game, which added to quality is what makes you successful. Having it all together is what we have been missing, but the important thing is to put individual commitment together, as a group.”

Los Blancos came through their first Copa del Rey tie against Deportiva Minera, and face a Celta side that has been up and down this season, but generally dangerous. The Galicians showed as much after narrow 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid at Balaidos. That said, Claudio Giraldez’s side has struggled much more away from home.