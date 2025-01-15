WATCH: Vitor Roque scores against parent club Barcelona as Real Betis score consolation

It is not to be a perfect evening for Barcelona, as they have been unable to keep a clean sheet against Real Betis in their Copa del Rey last 16 tie – the visitors have conceded on five occasions, although they at least have a small moment of joy now.

Gavi scored the opener for Barcelona inside the opening three minutes, and Jules Kounde added the second inside the first half. Raphinha made it 3-0 on the hour mark before Ferran Torres got the fourth minutes after coming off the bench, and Lamine Yamal got on the scoresheet too to make it 5-0.

However, on-loan Barcelona striker Vitor Roque has now converted from the penalty spot to make it 5-1.

GOOOL DO VITOR ROQUE!! 🟢⚪️ He gets his consolation goal in the thrashing of Barcelona 😂pic.twitter.com/v0FcESot8N — Ginga Bonito 🇧🇷 (@GingaBonitoHub) January 15, 2025

VITOR ROQUE SCORES AGAINST BARCELONA 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/hrir9RHQTr — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 15, 2025

It was a poor penalty from Roque, although it somehow was not stopped by Inaki Pena – the Barcelona goalkeeper will not be happy about that, although the Brazilian forward and Betis will not care. Nevertheless, it won’t make too much of an effect on the final score.