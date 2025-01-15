WATCH: Super sub Ferran Torres scores Barcelona’s fourth against Real Betis

Barcelona are looking back to their best under Hansi Flick, and their start to 2025 is getting better and better as they now lead Real Betis 4-0 in the Copa del Rey last 16 tie at the Estadi Olimpic.

Gavi got the ball rolling after three minutes, with Jules Kounde adding a second just before the half hour mark. It took until the 59th minute for Barcelona to get their third courtesy of Raphinha, and not long after, they have now added a fourth courtesy of super sub Ferran Torres.

FERRAN TORRES PUTS BARCELONA UP 4-0 🦈 OLMO ASSIST! pic.twitter.com/O25fglRN3y — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 15, 2025

It’s a gorgeous assist from Dani Olmo to play in Ferran, who brings the ball down well before blasting past Betis goalkeeper Fran Vieites.

Barcelona have been very good once again, and the scoreline is certainly reflective of the dominance that they have shown. There is no doubt that they will be the favourites to win this season’s Copa del Rey if they continue playing like this.