WATCH: Raphinha strikes as Barcelona score third against Real Betis

Barcelona will now almost certainly be in the draw for the Copa del Rey quarter-finals as they have now gone 3-0 up against Real Betis in their last 16 tie.

It was Gavi that opened the scoring for Barcelona at the Estadi Olimpic, and Jules Kounde added to that advantage on 27 minutes. The hosts then had two efforts ruled out by VAR, but they now have their third on the hour mark courtesy of Raphinha.

Lamine Yamal set up Kounde’s goal, and he was at the heart of this attack as he played in Raphinha to find the back of the net again, having done so on two occasions in the 5-2 thrashing of Real Madrid last weekend.

Barcelona can now look to see this match out from here, knowing that they will be able to secure the victory (barring a collapse). Their form to start 2025 has been absolutely spectacular, and they certainly look back to their best.