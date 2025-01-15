WATCH: Lamine Yamal rounds off spectacular performance with goal as Barcelona make it 5-0

Barcelona cannot stop scoring. They had netted 11 times in their opening three matches of 2025 prior to this one, and they have added another five against Real Betis in their Copa del Rey last 16 tie.

It was Gavi that got the ball rolling for Barcelona after only three minutes, with Jules Kounde providing the second inside the first half. Raphinha made it 3-0 on the hour mark before Ferran Torres found the back of the net soon after, and it is now Lamine Yamal that has got himself on the scoresheet to make it five.

⚽️ El golazo de Lamine Yamal pic.twitter.com/pAJEYF6omx — Som I Serem FCB (@Somhiseremfcb) January 15, 2025

LAMINE YAMAL GETS HIS GOAL 🥶 BARCELONA 5-0 REAL BETIS! pic.twitter.com/jUszGYTuho — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 15, 2025

This has been a special performance from Barcelona, and Lamine Yamal has been at the heart of it. He provided the assists for Kounde and Raphinha’s goals, so it is deserved for him to find the back of the net himself.

Barcelona have been so good again, and they are certainly looking back to their best after a poor end to 2024.