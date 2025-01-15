Barcelona Real Betis

WATCH: Jules Kounde doubles Barcelona advantage over Real Betis

Barcelona are already well on course to book their place in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey after establishing a two-goal lead over Real Betis in the last 16 tie at the Estadi Olimpic in Catalonia.

It was Gavi that opened the scoring after only three minutes, netting his second goal in three matches. Barcelona’s second of the evening has now come just before the half hour mark, with Jules Kounde finding the back of the net.

It’s another brilliant team move from Barcelona as Pedri’s pass is wonderfully flicked forward by Lamine Yamal into the path of Kounde, and the French defender powers the ball past Fran Vieites in the Betis goal.

Barcelona now have a comfortable advantage, and they are certainly looking back to the best after a wobbly end to 2024. As things stand, they already have one foot in the quarter-finals of the 2024-25 Copa del Rey.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Copa del Rey Jules Kounde Real Betis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News