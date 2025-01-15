WATCH: Jules Kounde doubles Barcelona advantage over Real Betis

Barcelona are already well on course to book their place in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey after establishing a two-goal lead over Real Betis in the last 16 tie at the Estadi Olimpic in Catalonia.

It was Gavi that opened the scoring after only three minutes, netting his second goal in three matches. Barcelona’s second of the evening has now come just before the half hour mark, with Jules Kounde finding the back of the net.

L’ACTION DE FOU MALADE ET LA FINITION CLINIQUE DE KOUNDÉpic.twitter.com/mzU21arrLP — ShawFCB (@fcb_shaw) January 15, 2025

JULES KOUNDE RIFLES IT TO THE BACK OF THE NET 🚀 BARCELONA ARE FLYING AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/p9uMKWTDU1 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 15, 2025

It’s another brilliant team move from Barcelona as Pedri’s pass is wonderfully flicked forward by Lamine Yamal into the path of Kounde, and the French defender powers the ball past Fran Vieites in the Betis goal.

Barcelona now have a comfortable advantage, and they are certainly looking back to the best after a wobbly end to 2024. As things stand, they already have one foot in the quarter-finals of the 2024-25 Copa del Rey.