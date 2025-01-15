WATCH: Barcelona strike early against Real Betis as Gavi nets second goal of 2025

Barcelona will be eyeing further cup success in the Copa del Rey, and they are on course to reach the quarter-finals after taking an early lead in their last 16 clash against Real Betis.

Hansi Flick made several changes from the side that dismantled Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final, but one player that kept his place was Gavi – that decision has been vindicated as he has opened the scoring at the Estadi Olimpic after only three minutes.

GAVI GIVES BARCELONA THE LEAD INSIDE THREE MINUTES VS. REAL BETIS!! DANI OLMO WITH THE ASSIST 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iGULSjRFax — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 15, 2025

It’s an excellent team goal from the hosts, as Dani Olmo’s cutback finds its way to Gavi to stab home the opener – it’s his second of 2025, after netting against Athletic Club in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final last week.

Barcelona are known as fast starters, and it is another early goal for Flick’s side. They can control proceedings from here, as they eye up a place in the last eight of the Copa del Rey.