Top free agent believes Real Madrid are more realistic option despite Barcelona links

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich remains on the market after his latest round of talks with the Bavarian giants, and is available as a free agent in the summer. For some time he was linked to Barcelona, but now it seems he is more likely to end up in the Spanish capital.

Kimmich, 29, will give priority to Bayern over a new deal, but so far they have not offered him the project to convince him to stay. Meanwhile BILD (via Sport) say that Bayern are growing tired of his playing hard to get over a deal. It opens the door to a move abroad for Kimmich, with what could be his last big contract.

Barcelona are not intending on a move for Kimmich, due to the progress of Marc Casado and promise of Marc Bernal, but also his salary demands. Despite a long-standing interest and the presence of Hansi Flick, a move to Catalonia seems off the cards.

Real Madrid are listed as one of the sides that Kimmich could sign for, alongside Manchester City, Manchester United or Paris Saint-Germain. The Germany international could help to ease the loss of Toni Kroos, and being one of the top clubs that could pay his wages, is an option for the player.

He would fit Los Blancos’ transfer strategy of only recruiting veterans who are available on a free. Kimmich would also provide a much more controlling presence in the middle of the pitch for Real Madrid, although he is not necessarily number six in the fashion of Martin Zubimendi or Rodri Hernandez, to who they have also been linked.