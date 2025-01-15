Saudi Arabia to come in for 21-year-old La Liga star with fresh bid lined up

Las Palmas midfielder Alberto Moleiro has been tipped for the big time for several years, and this season continues to progress into the primary playmaker for Pio Pio. However the threat of a financial force taking Moleiro away in January is very real.

According to Marca, Saudi Arabia maintain an interest in Moleiro, and Al-Hilal are looking to make a move for the 21-year-old. He would fit into their age-range rules, qualifying as an under-21 player, and his talent is beyond doubt. His €60m release clause is considered too high, but they are willing to part with €25m for Moleiro, a fee which would be considered by Las Palmas.

Al-Ittihad Sporting Director Ramon Planes confirmed last week that he had spoken to Moleiro about a move in the summer, one which did not transpire in the end. At the end of his time in Barcelona, Planes also tried to agree a similar fee for Moleiro, but that move did not transpire due to a breakdown in negotiations.