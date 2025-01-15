Real Madrid to appoint Xabi Alonso as next manager in 2025

Carlo Ancelotti’s future as Real Madrid manager has been in the news again this week after last weekend’s humiliating 5-2 defeat to Barcelona, and it appears that his second spell in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu is coming to an end.

According to Sport, Real Madrid have already decided that Xabi Alonso will be appointed as Ancelotti’s successor during the summer, with the Italian set to be moved on at the end of the season – this is despite his contract running until 2026.

Alonso, who started his coaching career at La Fabrica, has been on Real Madrid’s radar since he led Bayer Leverkusen to their incredible Bundesliga title success last season. In the eyes of Florentino Perez and the rest of the club’s board, he is the ideal target to take the club forward post-Ancelotti.

If it is Ancelotti’s final season in charge of Real Madrid, he will have extra motivation to end it on a high. However, his side will need to buck up their ideas, and soon, if they are to have a successful campaign.