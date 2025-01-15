Rayo Vallecano manager blames himself for James Rodriguez exit

Earlier this month, James Rodriguez ended his horror five-month spell back in La Liga as he agreed to terminate his Rayo Vallecano contract. In total, the former Real Madrid man made just seven appearances across all competitions for the Vallecas-based side, and he has since joined Club Leon in Mexico.

It’s said that the vast majority of those associated with Rayo have been glad to see the back of James, but head coach Inigo Perez told the media (via Relevo) that he does not feel this way.

“I don’t see James’ departure as a relief. He has been there for a short period of time and has behaved very well with everyone. The fact that he has now left means that he did not find what one was looking for but I wish him the best.

“I can’t say anything I didn’t say at the time about James. What I have said in previous weeks is what I can repeat. Regarding the days I said I couldn’t speak, it’s still the same. Hopefully at some point those explanations can be given. What I will do is self-criticism because I haven’t been able to get the most out of James.”

Rayo have already moved on from James, and it is true that his absence probably won’t be felt much between now and the end of the season.