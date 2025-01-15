Nou Mestalla to be used at 2030 World Cup despite initial snub

Recently, Valencia confirmed that work on the Nou Mestalla had resumed after a 16-year break, and the project should be completed in the next few years. Thus, there will be plenty of time for it to be ready for the 2030 World Cup, which is the club’s aim.

In the initial pool of stadium selected to host matches for the tournament, Nou Mestalla was omitted. However, Cadena SER now say that the Spanish Football Federation expect the arena to be added to the pool by FIFA, who have jurisdiction over this matter.

The report states that FIFA are concerned amount multiple stadiums not being ready to host matches during the 2030 World Cup, and this would give the Nou Mestalla a clear opening to be included in the selection by world football’s governing body.

Valencia will be desperate for World Cup fixtures to be played at their new stadium in 2030, and as things planned, that dream looks like being a reality.