Marcus Rashford to prioritise Barcelona move in January

Marcus Rashford seems almost certain to leave Manchester United this month, and Barcelona are one of the teams pushing to sign him. However, there is strong competition from the likes of Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and AS Monaco, meaning that it will not be easy for the Catalans to get their man.

However, the good news for Barcelona is that Rashford prioritises a move to Spain, as reported by Sport. A deal is possible because of the club’s return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule earlier this month, although a departure would be needed in order to free up the funds required to bring the English attacker to the Estadi Olimpic.

Rashford’s representatives will meet with Man United officials in the coming days, and that moment will be significant as to finding out whether he will play his football for the remainder of the season. Barcelona hope it will be with them, although that possibility is far from certain.