Manager claims Real Madrid have “50% chance” of being knocked out of Copa del Rey

After last weekend’s humiliating 5-2 defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup, Real Madrid are perceived to be vulnerable. If this is the case, Celta Vigo will be aiming to take advantage when the two teams face off in Thursday’s Copa del Rey last 16 tie at the Santiago Bernabeu.

As per Marca, this is not a view shared by Celta head coach Claudio Giraldez, although he still gives his side a favourable chance of causing an upset.

“It’s difficult to play against Real Madrid in any scenario and even more so at home but, like all teams, they have weaknesses and we have to take advantage of them. We are clear about the path of how we can beat them and that we can do it, we are going to try.

“We know that we have to be perfect to be able to eliminate the European and La Liga champions. We have a 50% chance of going through, as in any game. The result against Barcelona makes them more dangerous.”

Real Madrid are firm favourites to reach the quarter-finals, although Celta are more than capable of causing problems for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, who will be under more pressure than usual to gain a positive result.