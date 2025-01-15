La Liga side make move to sign 34-goal Rangers star

Leganes are on the hunt to sign a new striker during the winter transfer window, and their latest efforts have seen them turn to Scottish giants Rangers.

Sebastien Haller’s loan termination means that a new number nine is needed, and according to Matteo Moretto, Leganes have Cyriel Dessers on their shortlist. As per the report, they have already asked Rangers about a possible deal for the Nigerian marksman, who has scored 34 goals since moving to Glasgow in 2023.

El Leganés ha preguntado por Cyriel Dessers. — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) January 15, 2025

Dessers had been a regular starter for Rangers last season, but he has struggles for minutes during the current campaign. As such, it would be no surprise to see a move given approval by the Scots, although for now, it is unclear whether Leganes would want a loan or permanent arrangement.

For now, Leganes are continuing their search for a new striker, and it remains to be seen whether Dessers is the player that they end up signing.