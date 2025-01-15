Kylian Mbappe dealt blow in bid to secure €55m payment

Over the last few months, Kylian Mbappe has been embroiled in a legal battle with Paris Saint-Germain – the dispute between the 25-year-old and his former club relates to unpaid wages and bonuses that were not received during his seven-year spell in the French capital.

PSG allege that Mbappe agreed to forego the amount owed to him, which is in the region of €55m. On the other hand, the French attacker states that this is not the case, and that there is no proof to say otherwise.

Mbappe had originally won the case, although the verdict has been appealed by PSG. The French Football Federation are currently overseeing the case, although L’Equipe (via Marca) have reported that they have yet to refer the matter to UEFA, which is seen as a blow to the Real Madrid superstar.

It means that a quick resolution is not in sight, which is not what Mbappe wanted. He will continue to focus on Real Madrid, although this matter will be in the back of his mind for the next few months.