Everything is coming up Barcelona over the last week, with Dani Olmo and Pau Victor receiving temporary permission to return to action, followed by wins over Athletic Club and Real Madrid in the Spanish Supercup. Now it looks like they will be able to hang onto star defender Ronald Araujo.

The Uruguayan looked as if he might be celebrating his last victory in Blaugrana, and on Tuesday night, he was set on leaving the club for Juventus. However after talks with Barcelona Sporting Director Deco, Araujo has reportedly decided to stay at Barcelona. Sport say that unless Juventus present a €60m offer, something they have ruled out, then Araujo will not be moving.

Breaking: Deco has convinced Ronald Araújo to stay. The sporting director solved the situation with the defender last night, and there is even a chance that he will renew his contract soon. @ffpolo pic.twitter.com/ckjZawlWM6 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 15, 2025

According to Relevo, Juventus had €50m offer ready to go for Araujo, which they were prepared to send to Barcelona this week. Manager Thiago Motta had even been in conversation with Araujo in recent days about the move. Following Araujo’s U-turn though, the Bianconeri will not persist with the move, and will turn their attentions elsewhere.

Arsenal have also been linked to Araujo in recent weeks, and that interest is likely to linger in the background in the coming months until the centre-back’s contract situation is resolved. Araujo’s current deal expires in 2026, and Barcelona want to either extend it or will seek to sell him this summer. Having taken a team-friendly deal in 2022, Araujo is within his rights to seek a star contract this time round.