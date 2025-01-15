“He wants to…” – Gavi confirms transfer reports on Barcelona teammate

The future of Ronald Araujo has taken a drastic turn in the last 24 hours, with the defender now keen to sign a new contract at Barcelona. He had wanted to leave the club earlier in the month, but now, it is almost certain that he will be staying in Catalonia.

The news surprised many Barcelona supporters, who had resigned themselves to Araujo leaving – most likely to Juventus, as they had been pushing hard to secure his services during this month’s winter transfer window. However, it is true, and it has now been confirmed by Gavi, who spoke to the media (via MD) after Wednesday’s 5-1 victory over Real Betis.

“Many journalists make up a lot of things. Araujo wants to stay and I trust that he will do so.”

It is very good news for Barcelona that Araujo will be staying, and he was in very good form during the victory over Betis. There is no doubt that right now is a very good time to be associated with the Catalan giants.