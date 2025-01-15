Copa del Rey round-up: Atletico Madrid win again, 9-man Getafe triumph as Leganes secure comeback victory

The last 16 stage of the 2024-25 Copa del Rey continued on Wednesday with four more ties: Atletico Madrid, Getafe and Leganes were all involved against lower-league opposition, while Barcelona hosted Real Betis in the only all-La Liga tie.

Elche 0-4 Atletico Madrid

It is now 15 wins in a row across all competitions for Atletico Madrid, who were far too good for Elche. Alexander Sorloth scored twice in the first half for Diego Simeone’s side, before Rodrigo Riquelme and Julian Alvarez added further strikes in the second period.

Pontevedra 0-1 Getafe

Alvaro Rodriguez was the hero and villain for Getafe in their tie, as he scored after two minutes before being sent off later in the first half. Diego Rico was also dismissed late on as Los Azulones ended the match with 9 men (and 16% possession), but despite this, they held on to reach the last eight.

Almeria 2-3 Leganes

Leganes secured a fantastic victory over Segunda leaders Almeria in their last 16 tie. They took the lead early on courtesy of Adri Altimira, before Luis Suarez and Lazaro had the hosts 2-1 ahead. However, the La Liga side netted through Miguel de la Fuente and Diego Garcia to eventually secure passage to the next round.