Celta Vigo to have key player available for Real Madrid showdown

Celta Vigo will hope to take advantage of anu uncertainty when they face Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey last 16 on Thursday, although doing so will be much easier said than done. Claudio Giraldez will be without the services of talismanic figure Iago Aspas, although there is at least some good news for the Galicians.

Marcos Alonso, who has established himself as a regular starter since arriving last summer upon the expiry of his Barcelona contract, had been doubtful for the trip to the Santiago Bernabeu after sustained an ankle injury, although Marca say that he will be available after overcoming that issue.

Should he be at 100%, Alonso will almost certainly be a starter for Celta against Real Madrid. He and his fellow defenders will be tasked with locking up Los Blancos’ dangerous attacking players, such as Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham (should they be given the nod by Carlo Ancelotti).