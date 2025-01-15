Bundesliga clubs take interest in Real Madrid starlet

Real Madrid have a knack of selling the most talented players in La Fabrica, and that trend is set to continue in 2025 with Gonzalo Garcia Torres. The 20-year-old attacker has been a standout performer for Castilla this season with 14 goals, although his route to the first team has been blocked.

According to Relevo, a move to Germany could be on the cards for the summer as several Bundesliga sides are keen on the youngster, whose recent snub for the Spanish Super Cup travelling squad was met with frustration by him and his entourage.

Last summer, Real Madrid sold the likes of Rafa Marin, Nico Paz and Alex Jimenez, and it would be no surprise to see Gonzalo be the latest La Fabrica talent to move elsewhere. It’s clear that he is too good to be playing in the First Federation, and it would be a surprise if he was still in the Castilla squad next season.