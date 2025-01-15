Barcelona with back-to-back five-goal performances as Real Betis are swept aside

Barcelona are into the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey after a convincing 5-1 victory over Real Betis at the Estadi Olimpic in Montjuic.

Full time: Barça beat Real Betis 5-1, and proceed to the next round of the Copa del Rey. An easy night for the Blaugrana. — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 15, 2025

It was a dream start for the hosts as they led inside the opening three minutes. Dani Olmo’s cutback fell to Gavi, and he stabbed home for his second goal in the last seven days, after netting against Athletic Club last Wednesday.

Barcelona would get their second just before the half hour mark, and it came from Jules Kounde. Lamine Yamal played a gorgeous ball into the French defender, and he volleyed home for a rare goal.

Hansi Flick’s side had two goals disallowed by VAR before they got their third, which came from Raphinha after another Lamine Yamal assist. A few minutes later, super sub Ferran Torres got in on the act after Dani Olmo’s exquisite through ball.

Lamine Yamal would not be denied a goal of his own after two assists, as he found the back of the net for Barcelona’s fifth. However, there would be no clean sheet for the Catalans as Vitor Roque netted from the penalty spot against his parent club.

Barcelona have been back to their best in 2024, and they will undoubtedly be favourites to win the Copa del Rey if they continue in this form for the remainder of the season.