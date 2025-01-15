Barcelona star set to sign new deal after transfer twist – report

Barcelona appear to have changed Ronald Araujo’s mind about his future, with the Uruguayan looking like Juventus’ next star signing as little as 24 hours ago. However that will hinge on him signing a new contract.

On Tuesday morning it was reported that Araujo had decided to remain at Barcelona for the time being following talks with Sporting Director Deco, with a new contract also in mind for the 25-year-old defender. According to Jijantes, there was much more than just discussions, and Araujo has decided to sign a new deal with the Blaugrana too. They say that on Tuesday morning, talks continued, and an agreement was reached between Barcelona and Araujo, with his agents to travel this week to get the new deal signed.

🔥 RONALD ARAUJO RENOVARÁ CON EL FC BARCELONA ☎️ 🇺🇾 El central uruguayo seguirá vinculado con el club azulgrana. Lo decidió ayer por la noche. Sus agentes viajarán a la ciudad condal para firmar el nuevo contrato 🔗 https://t.co/OGW0AKBuBT pic.twitter.com/helsKhi3T5 — Jijantes FC (@JijantesFC) January 15, 2025

It represents a major coup for Sporting Director Deco, with Barcelona seemingly resigned to losing Araujo. The fact Barcelona committed another asset sale in order to return back within their salary limit this January probably goes hand in hand with this news, with Deco perhaps having more room to manoeuver financially.