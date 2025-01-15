Barcelona squad host party to celebrate Spanish Supercup success

Spirits have been high at Barcelona over the last few days after their resounding Spanish Super Cup success, and celebrations were held to mark the first trophy of the season for the Catalan giants.

As per MD, the first team squad hosted a costume party to celebrate their success in Saudi Arabia, with the event also doubling as a birthday event for Raphinha, who recently turned 28. He was photographed as Batman alongside his wife and daughter, who also wore similar outfits.

Ronald Araujo, who now looks set to stay at Barcelona after U-turning on his decision to leave, was present as a policeman, while Ansu Fati posed as a member of the Jackson 5, in what could be one of his final gatherings before a potential exit later this month.

Barcelona have started 2025 in very good fashion, and it is clear that spirits are high. They will hope to retain this confidence until the end of the season, as they target multiple trophies.