Barcelona open to two sales in January window following transfer U-turn

Barcelona will swivel their transfer strategy this January transfer window, following the showdown talks between Sporting Director Deco and centre-back Ronald Araujo. With the Uruguayan now believed to be closer to staying at Barcelona, it will have consequences elsewhere in the squad.

According to Sport, both Eric Garcia and Andreas Christensen will be made available for a move this January. Barcelona will not attempt to force either player out, but they do hope to be able to strengthen in attack this January, and with neither Garcia nor Christensen likely to feature often in the second half of the season, Barcelona could look to take advantage of that.

The support from the dressing room, urging Ronald Araújo to stay, has played a crucial role for the Uruguayan to stay. @Aparicio_L — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 15, 2025

Girona remain interested in bringing back Garcia after a successful loan spell, while there have been contacts with Manchester United regarding Andreas Christensen in recent months. The Catalan club say that Barcelona need to bring in a minimum of €6.5m in order to potentially sign Marcus Rashford on loan from United, Hansi Flick’s preferred option to reinforce his frontline. Barcelona would be open to losing Frenkie de Jong or Ansu Fati too, but so far neither have shown any signs of leaving.

So far Garcia has been used sparingly in the backline for Barcelona this season, but Flick has used him as an option off the bench in midfield. Before it looked as if Araujo might leave, Barcelona had reportedly agreed a €10m deal with Girona for the Catalan defender. Christensen on the other hand could return to action this weekend, noted Flick on Tuesday, but has not played since the second game of the season through injury.