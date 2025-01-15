Barcelona forward Ansu Fati was promised a chance to prove himself this season at the club he came through at, but it appears Hansi Flick feels he has had that chance. Fati has been left out of Barcelona’s squad for a third straight game, after successive Supercup snubs continued against Real Betis.

Flick admitted on Tuesday that since his injury, he does not believe he has seen him at 100% and encouraged the 22-year-old to continue working like his teammates in order to have chances. It does appear that a departure could be on the cards this January though.

According to Sport, Barcelona and those around Fati are ramping up the pressure on him to leave on loan this January. His camp feel he would be much better off with a fresh start at a lower level to get regular game time under his belt. There are those within his family that support his decision to remain in Barcelona, but after being left out for youth player Toni Fernandez in the Supercup, Fati was deeply disappointed.

From Barcelona’s point of view, not only do they agree that Fati would be better served by game time earlier, the benefit for the Blaugrana is clear: they would be able to use the money saved from a loan move to strengthen their squad.

Fati reportedly decided against a loan move to Sevilla in the summer, but with relations strained between Los Nervionenses and Barcelona, that appears to be off the cards. The Catalan giants have reportedly offered him to rivals Real Betis in recent weeks, but are yet to receive a response. The message from Barcelona and Flick is clear though, that he should look elsewhere for game time.