Barcelona finally have some clarity on when they can return to the Camp Nou, beyond estimates based on the speed of the work. They have set two potential dates with construction firm Limak.

Relevo detail that Barcelona’s previous targets and leaks – first in December, then February and March – where seen as unrealistic by Limak. The Blaugrana are desperate to return this season to Camp Nou though, not only for their image, but also their finances. The €28m income they had budgeted for from a return to Camp Nou is already out of reach, but they could regain some of that with just a few games back in Les Corts.

Breaking: Ronald Araújo will indeed renew his contract at Barcelona. Everything was decided last night. @JijantesFC — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 15, 2025

Barcelona have asked Limak to prioritise all of their efforts on ensuring that the grass can be layed in the coming months, with the business in charge of the playing surface, Garden Tona, now cultivating the grass. They hope to return to for the weekend of the Sant Jordi festival in Barcelona, which is to say the 23rd of April, with 60,000 fans in the stadium. That is a date they have agreed with Limak, and if that is not possible, then they will target the Clasico against Real Madrid two weeks later in early May.